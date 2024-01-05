‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, starring Kartik Aaryan, set to go on floors in March

January 05, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

Finally, some exciting news for Bhool Bhulaiyaa fans as the much-anticipated third installment of the horror comedy franchise starring Kartik Aaryan is set to go on floors. Taking to Instagram, the film’s production house T-Series posted a picture of producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee, and Kartik Aaryan from their discussion and captioned the post, “The third installment of your favourite horror-comedy franchise is set to go on floors this March.#BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

Kartik Aaryan is all set to return as the famous ‘Rooh Baba’. Kartik headlined the second instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaawhich emerged to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. The film revolves around the story of a cursed ghost who wanders into an old mansion. However, hell breaks loose when the spirit, trapped for 18 years in an abandoned room, is set free. The horror-comedy has an unpredictable twist in the end, much to the surprise of the fans.

Producer Bhushan Kumar expressed his elation about the film, saying, “The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I’m very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience.”

Director Anees Bazmee shared his excitement for the project, stating, “I am thrilled to take forward the world of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa.’ In the previous installment, Rooh Baba became the most loved character, and it’s going to be a fun and exciting challenge to make it even better for the audiences to enjoy. This film is my next immediate directorial and the focus is on crafting a gripping narrative that will resonate with audiences while staying true to the essence of the series.”

More details about the film are yet to be disclosed.