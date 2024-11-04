‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, ‘Singham Again’ cross Rs 100 crore-mark in opening weekend

Action drama Singham Again and horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the highly anticipated Hindi films that hit screens on November 1, have raised over Rs 100 crore at the box office in the first weekend of their release.

The two star-studded movies were showcased in over 6,000 screens in cinemas nationwide during the Diwali weekend.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, saw Kartik Aaryan reprise his role as Rooh Baba from 2022’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Vidya Balan, who played Avni/Manjulika in the original 2007 film by Priyadarshan, returns to the franchise, with Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri joining as new additions.

Aaryan shared the film’s box office update on his Instagram account.

According to a poster shared by the actor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clocked Rs 110.2 crore net in India within the first three days of its release. It is produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, and distributed by AA Films.

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, the third installment in the Singham franchise, features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

According to trade website Sacnilk, the movie minted Rs 121.75 crore (India net collection) by Sunday.

Singham Again is presented by Jio Studios in association with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Devgn Films.

It is the fifth film in Shetty’s ambitious cop universe, which also stars Akshay and Ranveer’s characters Veer Sooryavanshi and Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao.

