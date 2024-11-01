‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Singham Again’ banned in Saudi Arabia

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, which clashed at the box office on November 01, 2024, have been banned in Saudi Arabia.

The two highly-anticipated Bollywood movies have been banned for not adhering to the censorship guidelines of the Middle-Eastern country, according to Mid-Day. Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, has been banned for its portrayal of “religious conflict” while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been banned as the board opposed its “homosexual references.”

StarringAjay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor, Singham Again is the fifth film in the Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. The movie is a direct sequel to Singham Returns (2014).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3is the third film of the highly successful franchise. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Tripti Dimri.

