ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Singham Again’ banned in Saudi Arabia

Updated - November 01, 2024 01:12 pm IST

The highly-anticipated Hindi releases ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Singham Again’ have been banned in Saudi Arabia for “not adhering to the country’s censorship guidelines”

The Hindu Bureau

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Singham Again’ hit the screens on November 01, 2024.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, which clashed at the box office on November 01, 2024, have been banned in Saudi Arabia.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Singham Again’ faces extensive revisions by CBFC ahead of release, heavy allusions to Ramayana modified

The two highly-anticipated Bollywood movies have been banned for not adhering to the censorship guidelines of the Middle-Eastern country, according to Mid-Day. Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, has been banned for its portrayal of “religious conflict” while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been banned as the board opposed its “homosexual references.”

StarringAjay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor, Singham Again is the fifth film in the Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. The movie is a direct sequel to Singham Returns (2014).

ALSO READ:Tanishk Bagchi revamps Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track with Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3is the third film of the highly successful franchise. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Tripti Dimri.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US