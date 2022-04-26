‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ trailer: More spooks and chills with Kartik Aaryan

The Hindu Bureau April 26, 2022 21:19 IST

The horror-comedy also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani, and is set to release on May 20 this year

A still from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

The trailer of upcoming Hindi horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is out. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, has been directed by Anees Bazmee and is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on May 20, 2022. The film is the second installment of the hit 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.



