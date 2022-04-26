‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ trailer: More spooks and chills with Kartik Aaryan
The horror-comedy also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani, and is set to release on May 20 this year
The trailer of upcoming Hindi horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is out.
The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, has been directed by Anees Bazmee and is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on May 20, 2022.
The film is the second installment of the hit 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.