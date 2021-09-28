‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Heropanti 2’ announce theatrical relase dates

Kartik Aaryan in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

28 September 2021 14:21 IST

The announcements come two days after the Maharashtra government allowed cinema halls to resume operations from next month

Actor Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee on Tuesday announced that their upcoming film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” will arrive in cinema halls next year on March 25.

The horror comedy, also starring Tabu and Kiara Advani, is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan’s 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

The 30-year-old actor took to social media to share the news. “25th MARCH 2022 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 GhostGhost At a theatre near you,” he wrote.

The film was earlier set for a July 2020 release, but was pushed to November 19 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios.

Meanwhile, the makers of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria’s “Heropanti 2” on Monday night announced that their film will now come out on April 29 instead of May 6.

The Sajid Nadiadwala-backed action drama is a sequel to the 2014 film of the same name, which marked the Bollywood debut of Shroff and actor Kriti Sanon.

The first installment was directed by Sabbir Khan and the second one has been helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan.