‘Bholaa’ trailer: A fearless Ajay Devgn takes on a dangerous mafia

March 06, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

The trailer of Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited Hindi movie Bholaa was released by the makers today. The film, which Ajay has also directed apart from starring in the lead role, is a remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2019 hit Tamil film Kaithi.

The trailer reveals quite a lot about how screenwriters Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keyan Khan have adapted Lokesh’s story. Ajay stars as a recently released convict who is on the way to meet his only child at an orphanage. Things take a turn when he decides to help a cop (Tabu) in saving a group of drugged policemen from a vicious mafia gang. Unlike in Kaithi, we even get a glimpse of the protagonist’s past in Bholaa and it seems like Amala Paul’s character plays a pivotal role in explaining how he ended up in jail. The trailer promises lots of adrenaline-pumping action and a story with a strong emotional core.

2019’s Kaithi starred Karthi in the lead role. The film is the first part of Lokesh’s ‘Lokesh Cinematic Universe’, which was established earlier this year in the superhit Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram. A sequel to Kaithi was announced by the makers earlier, however, no further update has been made.

Bholaa marks Ajay’s fourth film as a director after U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34. Notably, the film also marks the second consecutive collaboration between Ajay and Tabu after Drishyam 2. They have previously shared the screen in Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Fitoor (2016), Golmaal Again (2017), and De De Pyaar De(2019), and will be seen together once again in the upcoming Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!

ADVERTISEMENT

Bholaa also stars Vineet Kumar, Deepak Dobariyal, Gajraj Rao and Sanjay Mishra among others.

With music scored by Ravi Basrur of KGF fame, the film has cinematography by Aseem Bajaj and editing by Dharmendra Sharma. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, R Prakashbabu, and S R Prabhu, Bholaa is set to hit screens on March 30, 2023, in 3D and IMAX.