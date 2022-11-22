  1. EPaper
‘Bholaa’: Teaser of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Kaithi’ remake out

Also directed by lead star Ajay Devgn, ‘Bholaa’ also features Tabu in a leading role

November 22, 2022 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ajay Devgn in a still from ‘Bholaa’

Ajay Devgn in a still from ‘Bholaa’ | Photo Credit: Ajay Devgn Ffilms

The teaser of Bholaa was released by the makers on Tuesday. Ajay Devgn has directed and starred in the lead role of the film, which is the Hindi remake of the 2019 hit Tamil film Kaithi.

The teaser begins with a young orphan girl being told that a surprise guest is about to visit her the next day. As she wonders who that might be, we are shown glimpses of a prisoner reading Bhagavad Gita. The one-minute 30 seconds teaser then shows glimpses of action sequences, particularly one in which Ajay leaps from a running motorbike and onto the hood of a car with a trident in his hand.

‘Drishyam 2’ Hindi movie review: Ajay Devgn’s gripping sequel provides more than just a sense of déjà vu

2019’s Kaithi starred Karthi in the lead role and was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is the first part of the filmmaker’s ‘Lokesh Cinematic Universe’, which was established earlier this year in the superhit Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram. A sequel to Kaithi was announced by the makers earlier, however, no further information regarding the same is available as of now.

Kaithi’s Hindi remake Bholaa marks Ajay’s fourth film as a director after U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34. The actor is currently basking in the success of Drishyam 2.

Bholaa, which also stars Tabu, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, R Prakashbabu, and S R Prabhu. The film is set to hit screens on March 30, 2023 in 3D.

