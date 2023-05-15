May 15, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

Jio Studios, which had announced its content slate across Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Bengali languages, has unveiled its Bhojpuri content. From Dinesh Lal Yadav to Pawan Singh to Khesari Lal Yadav to Pradeep Pandey, the films feature some of the top stars of the industry.

The line-up includes films across genres such as rom-coms, action entertainers, and horror comedy. The first film to drop, on May 16, is Maai, starring Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey. Bewafa Sanam with Pawan Singh and Smriti Sinha in the lead roles, will stream on May 24. Khiladi, featuring Pradeep Pandey and Sahar Afsa, will drop on June 4.

Other films to stream are Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo (Pradeep Pandey Chintu, Harshika Poonacha), Tu Tu Main Main (Ritesh Pandey, Yamini Singh, Madhu Sharma, Vikrant Singh), Sanam Mere Humraz (Ritesh Pandey, Harshika), Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam (Khesari Lal Yadav, Yamini Singh), Atit – Ek Prem Kahani (Ritesh Pandey, Anara Gupta, Sailesha), Suraksha (Yash Kumar, Sudiksha Jha, Harshita Kashyap), Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai (Pawan Singh, Smriti Sinha, Tanushree Chatterji), London Jake Phas Gaya Yaar (Arvind Akela Kallu, Priyanka Rewari), Des Me Nikla Hoga Chand (Pradeep Pandey Chintu, Sahar Afsa), Piya Pardesiya (Ritesh Pandey, Priyanka Rewri), Do Bihari Sab Pe Bhari (Ankush-Raja, Akanksha Dubey, Priyanshu), Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam (Pradeep Pandey Chintu, Amrapali Dubey)ksha Dubey, Priyanshu), and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam (Pradeep Pandey Chintu, Amrapali Dubey).

Jio Studios has tied up with popular producers from the industry Abhay Sinha (Yashi Films) and Nishant Ujjwal (Renu Vijay). The films will stream on Jio Cinema for free.