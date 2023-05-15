HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhojpuri films to stream on Jio Cinema: ‘Maai’, ‘Bewafa Sanam’, ‘Khiladi’, and more

From ‘Maai’ starring Dinesh Lal Yadav to ‘Bewafa Sanam’ with Pawan Singh in the lead, a flurry of star-studded Bhojpuri films are set to stream on Jio Cinemas from May 16

May 15, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav in a still from ‘Maai’

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav in a still from ‘Maai’ | Photo Credit: Voot/YouTube

Jio Studios, which had announced its content slate across Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Bengali languages, has unveiled its Bhojpuri content. From Dinesh Lal Yadav to Pawan Singh to Khesari Lal Yadav to Pradeep Pandey, the films feature some of the top stars of the industry.

ALSO READ:Malayalam director Rajesh Mohanan on his big budget Bhojpuri film, ‘Mahadev Ka Gorakhpur’

The line-up includes films across genres such as rom-coms, action entertainers, and horror comedy. The first film to drop, on May 16, is Maai, starring Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey. Bewafa Sanam with Pawan Singh and Smriti Sinha in the lead roles, will stream on May 24. Khiladi, featuring Pradeep Pandey and Sahar Afsa, will drop on June 4.

ALSO READ
Mamukkoya planned to act in a Bhojpuri movie

Other films to stream are Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo (Pradeep Pandey Chintu, Harshika Poonacha), Tu Tu Main Main (Ritesh Pandey, Yamini Singh, Madhu Sharma, Vikrant Singh), Sanam Mere Humraz (Ritesh Pandey, Harshika), Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam (Khesari Lal Yadav, Yamini Singh), Atit – Ek Prem Kahani (Ritesh Pandey, Anara Gupta, Sailesha), Suraksha (Yash Kumar, Sudiksha Jha, Harshita Kashyap), Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai (Pawan Singh, Smriti Sinha, Tanushree Chatterji), London Jake Phas Gaya Yaar (Arvind Akela Kallu, Priyanka Rewari), Des Me Nikla Hoga Chand (Pradeep Pandey Chintu, Sahar Afsa), Piya Pardesiya (Ritesh Pandey, Priyanka Rewri), Do Bihari Sab Pe Bhari (Ankush-Raja, Akanksha Dubey, Priyanshu), Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam (Pradeep Pandey Chintu, Amrapali Dubey)ksha Dubey, Priyanshu), and  Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam (Pradeep Pandey Chintu, Amrapali Dubey).

Jio Studios has tied up with popular producers from the industry Abhay Sinha (Yashi Films) and Nishant Ujjwal (Renu Vijay). The films will stream on Jio Cinema for free.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.