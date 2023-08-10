ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bhimaa’: Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malavika Sharma to play female leads in Gopichand’s film

August 10, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

The action drama, which is currently in principal production in Hyderabad, will feature Gopichand as a cop

The Hindu Bureau

Posters announcing the casting of Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malavika Sharma in ‘Bhimaa’; first look of Gopichand from the film | Photo Credit: @SriSathyaSaiArt/X

We had earlier reported that actor Gopichand’s next Telugu film is an action drama with Kannada filmmaker A Harsha titled Bhimaa. Now, the latest is that actors Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma have been roped in to play the female leads.

The action drama, which is currently in principal production in Hyderabad, will feature Gopichand as a cop. A first-look poster featuring the actor was also released on his 44th birthday.

ALSO READ
Boyapati Sreenu-Ram Pothineni’s ‘Skanda’ wraps up shoot

With music scored by Ravi Basrur, Bhimaa has dialogues written by Ajju Mahankali, cinematography by Swamy J Gowda, and editing by Kiran. KK Radhamohan produces Bhimaa under the banner of Sri Satya Sai Arts.

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Harsha last directed the period action drama Vedha starring Shivarajkumar. Bhimaa marks the return of Gopichand in the cop avatar. His previous film Ramabanam failed to shine at the box office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US