‘Bhimaa’: Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malavika Sharma to play female leads in Gopichand’s film

The action drama, which is currently in principal production in Hyderabad, will feature Gopichand as a cop

August 10, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Posters announcing the casting of Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malavika Sharma in ‘Bhimaa’; first look of Gopichand from the film

Posters announcing the casting of Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malavika Sharma in ‘Bhimaa’; first look of Gopichand from the film | Photo Credit: @SriSathyaSaiArt/X

We had earlier reported that actor Gopichand’s next Telugu film is an action drama with Kannada filmmaker A Harsha titled Bhimaa. Now, the latest is that actors Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma have been roped in to play the female leads.

The action drama, which is currently in principal production in Hyderabad, will feature Gopichand as a cop. A first-look poster featuring the actor was also released on his 44th birthday.

With music scored by Ravi Basrur, Bhimaa has dialogues written by Ajju Mahankali, cinematography by Swamy J Gowda, and editing by Kiran. KK Radhamohan produces Bhimaa under the banner of Sri Satya Sai Arts.

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Harsha last directed the period action drama Vedha starring Shivarajkumar. Bhimaa marks the return of Gopichand in the cop avatar. His previous film Ramabanam failed to shine at the box office.

