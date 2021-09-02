‘Bheemla Nayak’ title song for Pawan Kalyan’s birthday

S S Thaman’s composition of the title song of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s Telugu film ‘Bheemla Nayak’, draws on folk and contemporary beats

The Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, titled Bheemla Nayak and starring Pawan Kalyan in the title role, is among the anticipated films for Sankranti 2022. The film directed by Saagar K Chandra stars Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen. The title song unveiled by the film team to mark Pawan Kalyan’s 50th birthday is a mix of folk and contemporary beats, composed by S S Thaman.

The song opens with vocals by Telangana balladeer Darsanam Mogulaiah on his special Kinnera veena, which has three resonators and 12 steps on which the strings are fixed. This lesser-known instrument is made of hollow pumpkins and a bamboo neck. The vocals of Mogulaiah to the lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry then pave way for Thaman and his team to take over, in the video showing them in a forest region.

The song is sung by Thaman, Sri Krishna, Prudhvi Chandra and Ram Miriyala and includes percussions by Sivamani, Dipesh Varma and team. The upbeat song gives an introduction to the lineage of the titular character, before going on to list out the qualities that define him.

On social media, wishes kept pouring in for Pawan Kalyan from the actor’s fans and the film fraternity. The actor is also working on director Krish Jagarlamudi’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu which has announced its release date as April 29, 2022.