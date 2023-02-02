ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bheed’: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar starrer to release on March 24

February 02, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also stars Pankaj Kapu, Dia Mirza, and Ashutosh Rana

PTI

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anubhav Sinha from the sets of ‘Bheed’ | Photo Credit: @rajkummar_rao/Instagram

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming directorial venture Bheed is set to release theatrically on March 24.

Based on the backdrop of the 2020 India lockdown, the movie boasts of an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, and Ashutosh Rana.

In a statement, the director announced the release date of Bheed, which he said, reflects the complexities and contradictions of our times.

" Bheed is a story that sheds light on the social disparity that the country faced in the toughest of times. It was imperative for me to bring this story to life and share it with the audience," Sinha, known for films like Article 15, and Thappad, said in a statement.

The upcoming feature is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and Sinha. Kumar said he is thrilled to be working with Sinha on Bheed, which will offer an insight about the tough times faced by the country.

" Bheed is a film that will share a deep and insightful perspective into some of the tough times that our country has been through in recent years and Anubhav's vision as a director is second to none," the producer said.

The film also features Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit.

