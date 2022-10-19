‘Bhediya’ trailer: Varun Dhawan sinks his teeth into new ‘werewolf’ avatar

The Hindu Bureau October 19, 2022 14:09 IST

Apart from Varun and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, and will release in theatres on November 25

A still from ‘Bhediya’

The trailer for Varun Dhawan’s next film Bhediya is out. Termed India’s first ‘creature-comedy,’ the film sees Varun’s character transform into a werewolf after being bitten by a wolf, and how his life changes forever. Apart from Varun and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya is slated to release on November 25, in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D. Next up, Varun will be also seen in social drama film Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor, whereas Kriti has the likes of Adipurush and Ganpath: Part 1 coming up as well.



