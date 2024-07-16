ADVERTISEMENT

Bhavana’s ‘Hunt’ gets a release date; new teaser out

Published - July 16, 2024 03:38 pm IST

Directed by Shaji Kailas, Hunt is written by Nikhil Anand and produced by K Radhakrishnan

The Hindu Bureau

Bhavana in a still from ‘Hunt’ | Photo Credit: Goodwill Entertainments/YouTube

Actor Bhavana’s upcoming Malayalam thriller film, Hunt,has a release date. Having already released a trailer, the makers of Hunt on Monday released a new teaser to announce that the film will hit screens on August 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like the previously released trailer, the new trailer shows Bhavana as a forensic specialist who investigates a slew of murders. In an interesting turn of events, the teaser also hints at the involvement of the supernatural.

‘Manorathangal’ trailer: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal and more unite to pay tribute to M T Vasudevan Nair

Directed by Shaji Kailas, Hunt is written by Nikhil Anand and produced by K. Radhakrishnan. The film marks the second collaboration between the filmmaker and Bhavana after the 2006 thriller Chinthamani Kolacase.

Hunt also stars Renji Panikkar, Chandhunath, Dain Davis, Anu Mohan, G Suresh Kumar, Ajmal Ameer, Rahul Madhav, Biju Pappan, Nandhu, and Vijayakumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With Kailas Menon handling the film’s music, Jackson Johnson is in charge of cinematography while Ajas Pukkadan is the editor.  K Radhakrishnan produces the film under his Goodwill Entertainments banner.

‘Operation Raahat’ teaser: Sarath Kumar goes on a rescue mission to Yemen in Major Ravi’s film
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US