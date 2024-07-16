Bhavana’s ‘Hunt’ gets a release date; new teaser out

Actor Bhavana’s upcoming Malayalam thriller film, Hunt,has a release date. Having already released a trailer, the makers of Hunt on Monday released a new teaser to announce that the film will hit screens on August 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like the previously released trailer, the new trailer shows Bhavana as a forensic specialist who investigates a slew of murders. In an interesting turn of events, the teaser also hints at the involvement of the supernatural.

Directed by Shaji Kailas, Hunt is written by Nikhil Anand and produced by K. Radhakrishnan. The film marks the second collaboration between the filmmaker and Bhavana after the 2006 thriller Chinthamani Kolacase.

Hunt also stars Renji Panikkar, Chandhunath, Dain Davis, Anu Mohan, G Suresh Kumar, Ajmal Ameer, Rahul Madhav, Biju Pappan, Nandhu, and Vijayakumar.

With Kailas Menon handling the film’s music, Jackson Johnson is in charge of cinematography while Ajas Pukkadan is the editor. K Radhakrishnan produces the film under his Goodwill Entertainments banner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.