Bhavana’s ‘Hunt’ gets a release date; new teaser out

Directed by Shaji Kailas, Hunt is written by Nikhil Anand and produced by K Radhakrishnan

Published - July 16, 2024 03:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bhavana in a still from ‘Hunt’

Bhavana in a still from ‘Hunt’ | Photo Credit: Goodwill Entertainments/YouTube

Actor Bhavana’s upcoming Malayalam thriller film, Hunt,has a release date. Having already released a trailer, the makers of Hunt on Monday released a new teaser to announce that the film will hit screens on August 9.

Like the previously released trailer, the new trailer shows Bhavana as a forensic specialist who investigates a slew of murders. In an interesting turn of events, the teaser also hints at the involvement of the supernatural.

‘Manorathangal’ trailer: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal and more unite to pay tribute to M T Vasudevan Nair

Directed by Shaji Kailas, Hunt is written by Nikhil Anand and produced by K. Radhakrishnan. The film marks the second collaboration between the filmmaker and Bhavana after the 2006 thriller Chinthamani Kolacase.

Hunt also stars Renji Panikkar, Chandhunath, Dain Davis, Anu Mohan, G Suresh Kumar, Ajmal Ameer, Rahul Madhav, Biju Pappan, Nandhu, and Vijayakumar.

With Kailas Menon handling the film’s music, Jackson Johnson is in charge of cinematography while Ajas Pukkadan is the editor.  K Radhakrishnan produces the film under his Goodwill Entertainments banner.

‘Operation Raahat’ teaser: Sarath Kumar goes on a rescue mission to Yemen in Major Ravi’s film

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

