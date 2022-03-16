Bhavana set to return to Malayalam cinema after five years

Bhavana Menon

March 16, 2022 15:04 IST

Written and helmed by debutant director Adhil Maimoonath Ashraf, ‘Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn’ also stars Sharaf U Dheen

Actor Bhavana Menon is set to return to Malayalam cinema, after a gap of five years. Bhavana’s last Malayalam film was Adam Joan in 2017.

The star will be seen on-screen along with actor Sharaf U Dheen in director Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf’s debut Ntikkakkakkoru Premondaarnn.

Sharing the poster and announcement, Bhavana wrote on social media: “Rolling soon - Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn featuring @bhavzmenon and @sharaf_u_dheen.”

Advertising

Advertising

The film is produced by Bonhomie Entertainments, and the screenplay and dialogues are written by Vivek Bharathan, while the cinematography and art direction is by Arun Rushdie and Anees Nadodi.

Poster of ‘Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn’

Recently, the actor also wrote on social media about her journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. “This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For five years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me. Though I am not the one who had committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me. But at such times I have had some who stepped forward to keep my voice alive. Now when I hear so many voices speak up for me I know that I am not alone in this fight for justice.”

“To see justice prevail, to get wrongdoers punished and to ensure no one else goes through such an ordeal again, I shall continue this journey. For all those who are standing with me - a heartfelt thank you for your love,” she added.