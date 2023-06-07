HamberMenu
Bhavana returns to Tamil cinema after 13 years with ‘The Door’

‘The Door’, which will mark Bhavana’s 86th film, is written and directed by her brother Jaiidev and produced by her husband Naveen Rajan

June 07, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

Gopinath Rajendran
First look of ‘The Door’

First look of ‘The Door’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Bhavana will make her comeback to Tamil cinema with a new film titled The Door. The Ajith Kumar-starrer Aasal (2010) was the last time we saw her in a Tamil film. The makers announced the new horror film on Monday on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. A first-look poster was also released.

The Door, which will mark Bhavana’s 86th film, is written and directed by her brother Jaiidev and produced by her husband Naveen Rajan under the JuneDreams Studios banner. The film also stars Ganesh Venkatraman, Jayaprakash, Nandhu, Sriranjini, Kapil Velavan, Priya Venkat, Sindhoori, Ramesh Arumugam and TSR Sangeetha.

The shooting of The Door has been wrapped up and the film is currently in the post-production stage. Gautham G is handling the cinematography while Varun Unni is in charge of music for the film. The Door will also be released in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

Bhavana, who made her comeback to Malayalam cinema with Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn earlier this year, will next be seen in Shaji Kailas’ Hunt. In Malayalam, she also has an untitled film co-starring actor Rahman and two projects are lined up in Kannada.

