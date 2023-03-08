HamberMenu
Bhavana, Honey Rose and Urvashi team up for Shanker Ramakrishnan’s ‘Rani’

Shanker is also producing the film alongside Vinod Menon and Jimmy Jacob under the Magictail Works production banner

March 08, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Rani’

First look of ‘Rani’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The title poster of director Shanker Ramakrishnan’s next film, Rani, has been released by the makers. It features an image of the queen from a deck of cards. 

Rani stars an ensemble cast that includes Bhavana, Urvashi, Honey Rose, Maala Parvathi, Anumol, Indrans, Gurusomasundaram, Maniyan Pilla Raju, Aswin Gopinath, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Ambi Neenasam, Aswanth Lal, and Niyathi Kadambi.

Shanker is also producing the film alongside Vinod Menon and Jimmy Jacob under the Magictail Works production banner. With cinematography by Vinayak Gopal the music for Rani will be composed by Mena Melath. The director, in a Facebook post, announced that the film is at its final leg of post production.

