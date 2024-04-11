ADVERTISEMENT

Bhamini Oza to play Kasturba Gandhi in ‘Gandhi’ series

April 11, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST

Oza is the real-life partner of actor Pratik Gandhi, who essays Mahatma Gandhi in Hansal Mehta’s series

The Hindu Bureau

Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi in ‘Gandhi’

Bhamini Oza, the real-life partner of actor Pratik Gandhi, will portray the role of Kasturba Gandhi in the forthcoming series Gandhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ trailer: Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan in bittersweet rom-com

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the series stars Pratik as Mahatma Gandhi.

 Kasturba, wife of Mohandas Gandhi, fought alongside her husband during the Indian freedom struggle. The couple were married at a young age and had four children. According to the makers, Oza’s portrayal of Kasturba Gandhi seeks to capture the “strength, grace, and resilience embodied by the eminent figure known affectionately as ‘Ba’.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about the role, Bhamini Oza said in a statement, “Stepping into Kasturba Gandhi’s shoes feels like a beautiful twist of fate in my acting journey. Working with Hansal Mehta and the Applause Entertainment team is a dream come true, especially alongside my husband Pratik.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

From our early theatre days, we’ve dreamed of sharing the screen together, and now it’s finally happening. My attempt is to bring honesty to the character and a genuine connection to the story.”

Long walk to freedom: An insider view into Kasturba’s life

Expanding on the casting choice, Hansal Mehta shared, “I’ve known Bhamini as a terrific actor - she is formidable on stage. To showcase her playing the character of a lifetime is truly a privilege. Kastur is special and to discover her through Bhamini’s performance is even more special.”

The series Gandhi is produced by Applause Entertainment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US