Bhamini Oza to play Kasturba Gandhi in ‘Gandhi’ series

Oza is the real-life partner of actor Pratik Gandhi, who essays Mahatma Gandhi in Hansal Mehta’s series

April 11, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi in ‘Gandhi’

Bhamini Oza, the real-life partner of actor Pratik Gandhi, will portray the role of Kasturba Gandhi in the forthcoming series Gandhi.

‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ trailer: Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan in bittersweet rom-com

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the series stars Pratik as Mahatma Gandhi.

 Kasturba, wife of Mohandas Gandhi, fought alongside her husband during the Indian freedom struggle. The couple were married at a young age and had four children. According to the makers, Oza’s portrayal of Kasturba Gandhi seeks to capture the “strength, grace, and resilience embodied by the eminent figure known affectionately as ‘Ba’.”

Talking about the role, Bhamini Oza said in a statement, “Stepping into Kasturba Gandhi’s shoes feels like a beautiful twist of fate in my acting journey. Working with Hansal Mehta and the Applause Entertainment team is a dream come true, especially alongside my husband Pratik.

From our early theatre days, we’ve dreamed of sharing the screen together, and now it’s finally happening. My attempt is to bring honesty to the character and a genuine connection to the story.”

Long walk to freedom: An insider view into Kasturba’s life

Expanding on the casting choice, Hansal Mehta shared, “I’ve known Bhamini as a terrific actor - she is formidable on stage. To showcase her playing the character of a lifetime is truly a privilege. Kastur is special and to discover her through Bhamini’s performance is even more special.”

The series Gandhi is produced by Applause Entertainment.

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

