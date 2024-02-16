‘Bhamakalapam 2’ movie review: Priyamani, Sharanya Pradeep amp up the fun

February 16, 2024 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST

The Telugu film Bhamakalapam 2, streaming on Aha, is a rare case of the sequel being better than the first film. The 2022 film, despite all its earnest intentions, at times came across as trying too hard to impress with its tale of how a housewife with a nose for gossip gets embroiled in crime and murder. The sequel, written and directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti, is a more fun outing in which crime, comedy and cooking are cleverly interlinked. Priyamani holds attention making her performance seem almost effortless and giving her able company is Sharanya Pradeep, whose poker-faced one liners provide a lot of laughter.

Bhamakalapam 2 begins in the aftermath of the first film. Anupama (Priyamani), Mohan (Pradeep Rudra) and their son leave Gulmohar Apartments, intending to move beyond the murky events of the past. The moment Anupama promises Mohan that she will not be the reason for any trouble henceforth, we know that the promise will be broken, wittingly or unwittingly. When she makes a second promise to her former househelp Shilpa (Sharanya Pradeep), we know for sure that too will not hold good for long.

Bhamakalapam 2 (Telugu) Director: Abhimanyu Tadimeti Cast: Priyamani, Sharanya Pradeep, Raghu Mukherjee Storyline: YouTuber Anupama turns restaurateur and wants to stay clear of trouble, but crime comes knocking on her door Streaming on: Aha Telugu

But to be fair, Anupama does try to steer clear of neighbourhood gossip and any trouble. Some things happen too easily in the narrative, like former YouTuber Anupama opening a hotel and running it without a glitch. The story doesn’t dwell on her entrepreneurial skills and day-to-day challenges because there is something larger brewing.

The sequel ushers in new characters — Antony Lobo (Anuj Gurwara) the CEO of a luxury hotel chain, aspiring actress Zubeida (Seerat Kapoor) and several others in a drug nexus. A defamed intelligence officer Sadanand (Raghu Mukherjee) is also a key plot driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike the middle-class apartment complex in Bhamakalapam, the sequel takes place in an upscale setting. Anupama’s family has moved to a more affluent complex; she is now a restaurateur and the crime, too, is bigger. Yet, Abhimanyu tries not to let go of the crux of Anupama’s character — she is even more conscious of her actions not bringing any trouble to her family. Her cooking skills remain an asset and she is eyeing a national-level contest. There are a few stereotypes too, particularly with her driving skills. Just when you think the film is conforming to the sexist notion of women being bad drivers, it later springs small surprises in how it utilises this plot point.

The film is also self-aware, in the sense that it narrates the story of a woman who thinks of herself as an ordinary housewife but circumstances will not let her be one. The film sometimes has a sitcom-like quality; for example, Anupama has to decide whether to serve idlis or poori to a character at a crucial moment. Or when she decides to leave her phone with someone, gullible enough to be unaware that it could be misused. At other times, the narrative transcends into a heist drama when Anupama and Shilpa have to pull off a tough task with help from a few other characters.

Once the heist begins, Priyamani is on cue as a woman who focuses acutely on completing her task, while Sharanya brings in the fun quotient in stressful portions of the mission. Together, they form a crackling team and the two characters also think of making quick money, doing the right thing to help an older member of the team (Suresh Kumar) and also saving their skin.

Bhamakalapam 2 shines because it is aware of its limitations. It understands that it is a low-stakes heist drama and within that framework, manages to keep us invested almost till the final segment. However, towards the end, I could not help but think if the team ran out of ideas.

The casting is also apt for the supporting parts. Seerat Kapoor gets a well-defined character arc and others like Anuj Gurwara, Nanda Gopal, Rakesh Rachakonda and Sundip Ved also get to make a mark within the limited scope of their characters.

The closing moments push the possibilities of a third film with a bigger canvas. Since Anupama does not take herself too seriously, perhaps we shouldn’t either. If we do, we will end up scoffing at the final reveal. But within the zone of a crime comedy, it seems like an interesting possibility.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.