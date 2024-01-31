ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bhakshak’ trailer: Bhumi Pednekar unearths secrets at a shelter home

January 31, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Bhakshak’ premieres on Netflix on February 9, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Bhakshak’

Netflix India has debuted the trailer for Bhakshak, a crime drama film headlined by Bhumi Pednekar and co-starring Aditya Srivastava, Sai Tamhankar and Sanjay Mishra.

The film follows a plucky investigative journalist, Vaishali Singh (Bhumi), who uncovers dark secrets at a girls’ shelter home. Inspired by real events, the film is written by Pulkit and Jyotsana Nath and directed by Pulkit.

ALSO READ
Bhumi Pednekar on her first boutique hotel, Kaia in Goa, slow living and disruptive tech

Talking about Bhakshak, Bhumi Pednekar said in a statement, “In my journey as an actor, I’ve always been drawn to clutter-breaking films that go beyond the conventional narrative. Bhakshak is also one such film, in fact, it is one of the most significant films of my career. This has been a profound experience and I am very grateful for scripts like Bhakshak and characters like Vaishali Singh that have the courage to tell these powerful narratives.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US