‘Bhakshak’ trailer: Bhumi Pednekar unearths secrets at a shelter home

January 31, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

Netflix India has debuted the trailer for Bhakshak, a crime drama film headlined by Bhumi Pednekar and co-starring Aditya Srivastava, Sai Tamhankar and Sanjay Mishra.

The film follows a plucky investigative journalist, Vaishali Singh (Bhumi), who uncovers dark secrets at a girls’ shelter home. Inspired by real events, the film is written by Pulkit and Jyotsana Nath and directed by Pulkit.

Talking about Bhakshak, Bhumi Pednekar said in a statement, “In my journey as an actor, I’ve always been drawn to clutter-breaking films that go beyond the conventional narrative. Bhakshak is also one such film, in fact, it is one of the most significant films of my career. This has been a profound experience and I am very grateful for scripts like Bhakshak and characters like Vaishali Singh that have the courage to tell these powerful narratives.”

