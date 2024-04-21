ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’ teaser: Kartikeya stars as a doting son who goes to great lengths for his father

April 21, 2024 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Written and directed by Prashanth Reddy, the film features Iswarya Menon as the female lead

The Hindu Bureau

Kartikeya in a still from ‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’ | Photo Credit: UV Creations/YouTube

The teaser of Telugu star Kartikeya Gummakonda’s upcoming film, Bhaje Vaayu Vegam, was released by the makers on Saturday. Written and directed by Prashanth Reddy, the film features Iswarya Menon as the female lead.

The teaser video begins with the mention of a criminal on the loose. The man is reported as the prime accused in a drug case, as well as in the case of the murder of the police officer who was investigating that drug case. We then see Kartikeya say that everyone has someone in their life for whom they are ready to go to any extent and that his father is that person in his life. Is Kartikeya’s character the criminal that was mentioned earlier? Or is that a red herring? We don’t know yet.

‘Bedurulanka 2012’ movie review: A quirky social satire that’s partly amusing, partly patience testing

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam also stars Rahul Tyson, Tanikella Bharani, Ravi Shankar, and Sarath Lohitswa in pivotal roles. The film has cinematography by RD Rajasekhar and editing by Satya G. Kapil Kumar is scoring the background scores while Radhan handles the composition of the songs.

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam is produced under the banner of UV Concepts and will be presented by UV Creations

