‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’ movie review: Kartikeya-starrer tries, in vain, to be a power packed film

The film’s title, Bhaje Vaayu Vegam (Fast like Wind), raises expectations of an action-packed entertainer, especially given the image of its lead actor Kartikeya Gummakonda. However, what unfolds on screen is different — debutant director Prashanth Reddy packs the film with everything he wanted, but it results in a convoluted narration .

Kartikeya Gummakonda, who rose to fame through RX100 in 2018, saves the film, impressing with his masculine energy, fitness, and screen presence. The story by Madhu Srinivas transports one to the 1960s or 1970s, mainly due to the characters and incidents portrayed. Senior actors Tanikella Bharani and P. Ravi Shakar do justice to their roles.

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam (Telugu) Director: Prashanth Reddy Cast: Kartikeya Gummakonda, Tanikella Bharani, Ravi Shankar, Rahul Tyson, Iswarya Menon Runtime: 136 minutes Storyline: Two brothers from village move to a big city to pursue their dreams, but situations land them in trouble as they go against a deadly local kingpin

The archaic story goes like this: A poor farmer (Tanikella Bharani) raises his son Raju (played by Rahul Tyson) amidst poverty and also goes on to adopt his friend’s orphaned son Venkat (Kartikeya). Eventually, the duo leaves the village to pursue their dreams in Hyderabad. While Raju aspires to work in a software firm, Venkat aims to make it big as a professional cricketer. The father is under the impression that the sons are prospering in the city, but Venkat gets involved in cricket betting to make money while Raju works as a parking valet in a star hotel, and they live in a shack.

The naive boys get cheated by local thugs and politicians. Raju and Venkat are in soup when their father’s health gets critical, and they need ₹20 lakhs for surgery.

Ravi Shankar, played by Ravi Shankar, shines as a menacing villain. The impulsive urge of Venkat to get into cricket (or IPL) betting to help his father’s surgery lands him in trouble as he crosses paths with David, who controls the city.

Raju and Venkat steal David’s high-end luxury car. Will the duo find the money for the surgery? Why is David tense about the missing car? The director has sprinkled his narration with hawala, cricket betting, money laundering, drug menace, and father sentiment, making it a tedious watch for the audience.

Iswarya Menon plays Venkat’s love interest. While the first half is slow-paced, the second half is action-packed. The problem with the film is that the audience does not sympathise or connect with Venkat or Raju , as they get into trouble mainly due to their own decisions and inability.

Emoting may not be Kartikeya’s strength, but he impresses in the dance and action sequences. If you have the patience for a template action film, go for it.

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam is currently running in theatres