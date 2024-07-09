‘Bhairavana Kone Paata’: Shivarajkumar’s first look from Hemanth M Rao’s film out

The first look of Shivarajkumar from Hemanth M Rao’s upcoming film is out. The film, bankrolled by Dr Vaishak J Gowda, is titled Bhairavana Kone Paata.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first look, Shivarajkumar is seen in an armour, sporting grey hair. The veteran star is see using a vintage binocular. Shivarajkumar will play the titular character, Bhairava.

The film is touted to be an action drama set in the 14th century. The technical crew of the historical film is yet to be announced. The movie, to be originally made in Kannada, will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

ALSO READ:‘Ekam’ trailer: Multiple stories intertwine in this Prakash Raj, Raj B Shetty web series

This is Hemanth’s first collaboration with Shivarajkumar. He is back to direction after the hit Sapta Sagaradaache Ello films (Side A and Side B). Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar is awaiting the release of Bhairathi Ranagal, the prequel to the hit 2017 movie, Mufti. He is also part of music composer Arjun Janya’s directorial debut, 45, also starring Upendra and Raj B Shetty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.