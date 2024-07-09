ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bhairavana Kone Paata’: Shivarajkumar’s first look from Hemanth M Rao’s film out

Published - July 09, 2024 01:06 pm IST

‘Bhairavana Kone Paata’, starring Shivarajkumar and directed by Hemanth M Rao, is touted to be an action drama set in the 14th century

The Hindu Bureau

First-look poster of Shivarajkumar’s ‘Bhairavana Kone Paata’, directed by Hemant M Rao. | Photo Credit: @hemanthrao11/X

The first look of Shivarajkumar from Hemanth M Rao’s upcoming film is out. The film, bankrolled by Dr Vaishak J Gowda, is titled Bhairavana Kone Paata.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bhairavana Kone Paata’: Shivarajkumar’s film with director Hemanth M Rao gets a title

In the first look, Shivarajkumar is seen in an armour, sporting grey hair. The veteran star is see using a vintage binocular. Shivarajkumar will play the titular character, Bhairava.

The film is touted to be an action drama set in the 14th century. The technical crew of the historical film is yet to be announced. The movie, to be originally made in Kannada, will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

ALSO READ:‘Ekam’ trailer: Multiple stories intertwine in this Prakash Raj, Raj B Shetty web series

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is Hemanth’s first collaboration with Shivarajkumar. He is back to direction after the hit Sapta Sagaradaache Ello films (Side A and Side B). Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar is awaiting the release of Bhairathi Ranagal, the prequel to the hit 2017 movie, Mufti. He is also part of music composer Arjun Janya’s directorial debut, 45, also starring Upendra and Raj B Shetty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US