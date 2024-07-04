ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bhairavana Kone Paata’: Shivarajkumar’s film with director Hemanth M Rao gets a title

Updated - July 04, 2024 02:42 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 02:27 pm IST

The movie will be bankrolled by first-time producer Dr Vaishak J Gowda

The Hindu Bureau

Producer Vaishak J Gowda, actor Shivarajkumar and director Hemanth M Rao.

We had previously reported that Sapta Sagaradaache Ellofilms fame filmmaker Hemanth M Rao is set to direct Shivarajkumar in his next project. The movie will be bankrolled by first-time producer Dr Vaishak J Gowda.

It’s now known that the film is titled Bhairavana Kone Paata. The actor and director took to social media profiles to share the title poster of the film.

In an earlier conversation, Hemanth said that it was Vaishak who pitched the idea of making a movie with Shivarajkumar. “Vaishak is a huge fan of Shivanna. He loved my Kavaludaari as well. In fact, he liked all my films,” said Hemanth.

The filmmaker said the upcoming movie will be an action drama. “I wrote the script after the filming of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. Shivanna loved the concept,” he said. “It’s difficult to do a movie for him (Shivarajkumar) because he has done over 120 films. He has portrayed diverse characters. But I can promise that the movie will show Shivanna in a new avatar.”

Talking about the scale of the movie, Hemanth said, “The movie will be mounted on a huge scale. This will be one of the biggest films of 2025.” The film, apart from Kannada, will also be released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

