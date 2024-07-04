GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Bhairavana Kone Paata’: Shivarajkumar’s film with director Hemanth M Rao gets a title

The movie will be bankrolled by first-time producer Dr Vaishak J Gowda

Updated - July 04, 2024 02:42 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 02:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Producer Vaishak J Gowda, actor Shivarajkumar and director Hemanth M Rao.

Producer Vaishak J Gowda, actor Shivarajkumar and director Hemanth M Rao.

We had previously reported that Sapta Sagaradaache Ellofilms fame filmmaker Hemanth M Rao is set to direct Shivarajkumar in his next project. The movie will be bankrolled by first-time producer Dr Vaishak J Gowda.

Shivarajkumar interview: On his cameo in Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer,’ and letting his eyes do all the talking

It’s now known that the film is titled Bhairavana Kone Paata. The actor and director took to social media profiles to share the title poster of the film.

In an earlier conversation, Hemanth said that it was Vaishak who pitched the idea of making a movie with Shivarajkumar. “Vaishak is a huge fan of Shivanna. He loved my Kavaludaari as well. In fact, he liked all my films,” said Hemanth.

'Andhadhun' inspired from French short film, reveals National Award-winning scriptwriter Hemanth Rao

The filmmaker said the upcoming movie will be an action drama. “I wrote the script after the filming of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. Shivanna loved the concept,” he said. “It’s difficult to do a movie for him (Shivarajkumar) because he has done over 120 films. He has portrayed diverse characters. But I can promise that the movie will show Shivanna in a new avatar.”

Talking about the scale of the movie, Hemanth said, “The movie will be mounted on a huge scale. This will be one of the biggest films of 2025.” The film, apart from Kannada, will also be released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.