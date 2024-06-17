ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bhairava Anthem’: Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh bring the beats to the dystopian world of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Updated - June 17, 2024 04:43 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 04:29 pm IST

The film’s music director Santhosh Narayanan has also lent his voice for the song’s Telugu and Tamil versions

The Hindu Bureau

Diljit Dosanjh and Prabhas in a still from ‘Bhairava Anthem’ | Photo Credit: @SaregamaTamil/YouTube

The makers of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD have released the first single from the film. Titled ‘Bhairava Anthem’, the video song features the actor along with singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh in Punjabi outfits.

The makers took to social media to share the song.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer breakdown: From ‘Dune’ to ‘Blade Runner’, here are the sci-fi inspirations in Prabhas’ film

The two-minute-44-second-long video features the two of them moving to the peppy beats of the song along with the AI character Bujji’s futuristic vehicle which Prabhas’ character Bhairava drives around in the film. The song’s Tamil and Telugu versions were also released along with the Hindi version.

Kalki 2898 AD: Bujji, the robot car from Nag Ashwin and Prabhas’s science fiction film unveiled

Kumaar pens the Hindi version, voiced by Diljit Dosanjh along with Vijaynarain. The Telugu version is crooned by Deepak Blue, Diljit Dosanjh, and Santhosh Narayanan with lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry and Kumaar. The Tamil version brings Vivek and Kumaar’s lines to life by Santhosh Narayanan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film’s music by Santhosh Narayanan.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. The rest of the cast includes Disha Patani, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, Saswata Chatterjee and Rajendra Prasad.

Kalki 2898 AD will be released worldwide on June 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and other languages. Earlier this month, the production house rolled out two episodes of an animated web series Bujji & Bhairava, a prequel to the film, on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the ‘Bhairava Anthem’ here:

