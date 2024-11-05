GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Bhairathi Ranagal’ trailer: A fiery Shivarajkumar fights for an empire in prequel to ‘Mufti’

‘Bhairathi Ranagal’, directed by Narthan and starring Shivarajkumar, is set to release in November, 2024

Updated - November 05, 2024 02:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shivarajkumar in ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’.

Shivarajkumar in ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’. | Photo Credit: Anand Audio/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Kannada action film, Bhairathi Ranagal, starring Dr. Shivarajkumar and Rukmini Vasanth, was released by the makers on November 05, 2024. Written and directed by Narthan, the film is set to release in theatres on November 15, 2024.

Srii Murali interview: On ‘Bagheera’, battling injuries, and his camaraderie with Prashanth Neel

Bhairathi Ranagal also features an ensemble cast, including Avinash, Devaraj, Rahul Bose, Shabeer Kallarakkal and Chaya Singh. With music scored by Ravi Basrur, the film has cinematography by Naveen Kumar. Akash Hiremath has done the editing.

Bhairathi Ranagal is a prequel to the 2018 hit Kannada movie Mufti, starring Srii Murali in the lead. The film is set to be the first prequel in Kannada cinema.

The trailer shows Shivarajkumar playing the hit character Bhairathi Ranagal as he builds a strong empire in a place called Ronapura. The film shows him as the man of masses. Bhairathi Ranagal will track the transformation of Ranagal from a lawyer to a gangster.

ALSO READ:‘Bagheera’ movie review: Srii Murali roars in this action-packed superhero saga

Bhairathi Ranagal is produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar under the banner of Geetha Pictures. Shivarajkumar is currently part of music composer Arjun Janya’s directorial debut 45, also starring Upendra and Raj B Shetty, an untitled project with director Karthik Adwaith and a movie with Telugu star Ram Charan.

Published - November 05, 2024 02:49 pm IST

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

