‘Bhairathi Ranagal’ teaser: Shivarajkumar is commanding as a lawyer and gangster

The teaser for the upcoming Kannada action drama, Bhairathi Ranagal, starring Shivarajkumar and Rukmini Vasanth, was released by the makers on October 24, 2024. Written and directed by Narthan, the film is set to release in theatres on November 15, 2024.

Bhairathi Ranagal is the prequel to the 2017 film Mufti, starring Srii Murali in the lead. In the teaser, Shivarajkumar is seen in two shades. The veteran star reprises the role of Bhairathi Ranagal in the upcoming move.

The teaser shows him playing a a lawyer and a feared gangster. The film is touted to explore the origin story of the titular character and track his transformation from a lawyer to a gangster. Bhairathi Ranagal also features Rahul Bose and Avinash in important roles.

With music scored by Ravi Basrur, the film has cinematography by Naveen Kumar I and editing by Akash Hiremath. Bhairathi Ranagal is produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar under the banner of Geetha Pictures.

