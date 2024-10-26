ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bhairathi Ranagal’ teaser: Shivarajkumar is commanding as a lawyer and gangster

Updated - October 26, 2024 06:08 pm IST

Directed by Narthan, ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’, starring Shivarajkumar, is set to release in November, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Shivarajkumar in ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’. | Photo Credit: Geetha Pictures/YouTube

The teaser for the upcoming Kannada action drama, Bhairathi Ranagal, starring Shivarajkumar and Rukmini Vasanth, was released by the makers on October 24, 2024. Written and directed by Narthan, the film is set to release in theatres on November 15, 2024.

Shivarajkumar interview: On his cameo in Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer,’ and letting his eyes do all the talking

Bhairathi Ranagal is the prequel to the 2017 film Mufti, starring Srii Murali in the lead. In the teaser, Shivarajkumar is seen in two shades. The veteran star reprises the role of Bhairathi Ranagal in the upcoming move.

The teaser shows him playing a a lawyer and a feared gangster. The film is touted to explore the origin story of the titular character and track his transformation from a lawyer to a gangster. Bhairathi Ranagal also features Rahul Bose and Avinash in important roles.

ALSO READ:Shivarajkumar on ‘Ghost’, de-ageing, and doing an off-beat action drama

With music scored by Ravi Basrur, the film has cinematography by Naveen Kumar I and editing by Akash Hiremath. Bhairathi Ranagal is produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar under the banner of Geetha Pictures.

