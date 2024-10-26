GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Bhairathi Ranagal’ teaser: Shivarajkumar is commanding as a lawyer and gangster

Directed by Narthan, ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’, starring Shivarajkumar, is set to release in November, 2024

Updated - October 26, 2024 06:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shivarajkumar in ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’.

Shivarajkumar in ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’. | Photo Credit: Geetha Pictures/YouTube

The teaser for the upcoming Kannada action drama, Bhairathi Ranagal, starring Shivarajkumar and Rukmini Vasanth, was released by the makers on October 24, 2024. Written and directed by Narthan, the film is set to release in theatres on November 15, 2024.

Shivarajkumar interview: On his cameo in Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer,’ and letting his eyes do all the talking

Bhairathi Ranagal is the prequel to the 2017 film Mufti, starring Srii Murali in the lead. In the teaser, Shivarajkumar is seen in two shades. The veteran star reprises the role of Bhairathi Ranagal in the upcoming move.

The teaser shows him playing a a lawyer and a feared gangster. The film is touted to explore the origin story of the titular character and track his transformation from a lawyer to a gangster. Bhairathi Ranagal also features Rahul Bose and Avinash in important roles.

ALSO READ:Shivarajkumar on ‘Ghost’, de-ageing, and doing an off-beat action drama

With music scored by Ravi Basrur, the film has cinematography by Naveen Kumar I and editing by Akash Hiremath. Bhairathi Ranagal is produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar under the banner of Geetha Pictures.

Published - October 26, 2024 06:07 pm IST

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.