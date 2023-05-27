ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bhairathi Ranagal’: Shivarajkumar’s next with Narthan goes on floors

May 27, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 12:45 pm IST

‘Bhairathi Ranagal’, based on Shivarajkumar’s character by the same name in ‘Mufti’, is aprequel to the 2017 action thriller, which starred Sriimurali in the lead

The Hindu Bureau

Director Narthan (left), actor Shivarajkumar, his daughter Niveditha, and wife and producer Geetha Shivarajkumar at the launch of ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shivarajkumar’s Bhairathi Ranagal, directed by Narthan, has been officially launched. The film, prequel to Narthan’s debut Mufti (2017), will be bankrolled by Shivarajkumar’s wife Geetha Shivarajkumar under the banner Geetha Pictures. Shivarajkumar’s daughter Niveditha attended the launch along with the film’s crew members.

Shivarajkumar’s portrayal of a crime boss in Mufti was a bit hit, inspiring Narthan to write a prequel based on the character. In the Tamil remake of Mufti, called Pathu Thala, Silambarasan reprised Shivarajkumar’s character. Mufti produced by Jayanna-Bhogendra, starred Sriimurali in the lead, and was a success at the box office.

Ravi Basrur will compose music for Bhairathi Ranagal while Naveen Kumar has been roped in as the cinematographer. J Shivakumar (Vikrant Rona, KGF: Chapter 2) will be the art director. The film’s shoot will begin from June. Shivarajkumar is also working in music composer Arjun Janya’s directorial debut titled 45, which also stars Upendra and Raj B Shetty.

