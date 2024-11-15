‘Bhairathi Ranagal’ movie review: Shivarajkumar shoulders Narthan’s wafer-thin yet massy prequel

Some characters are tailor-made for certain actors. Shivarajkumar was superb as the crime boss of the fictional village of Ronapura in Mufti. The director of that film, Narthan, has now come up with Bhairathi Ranagal, a prequel to the 2017 blockbuster, which is the celebration of the hit character.

More of a star vehicle than a director’s film, Bhairathi Ranagal begins with a gripping origin story of the titular character. When we first see him, as a 12-year-old boy, Ranagal gives a glimpse of his menacing attitude. Unlike his father, who follows the rules, Ranagal vouches for instant justice.

Narthan’s direction is meticulous as he unfolds the tale of Ronapura, a village lacking basic facilities. We see Ranagal become a do-gooder lawyer, and Shivarajkumar lends grace to this subdued shade of the character.

Even as the titular gangster, the star does justice to the aura we have associated with the character. He has minimal lines to say, but his body language exudes fear. Narthan uses the actor’s fiery eyes to convince people why the character is a feared gangster.

However, despite these positives, the first half is engulfed by dullness as the film is so emotionally distant from its viewers. The generic story offers few surprises, and the film suffers from inconsistent pacing.

After a long episode of factory workers fighting for a union against corporate sharks, and a redundant violent scene involving actor Shabeer Kallarakkal, we accept that the film’s fate depends on what happens after Ranagal’s transformation into a gangster.

Narthan reserves all his ideas for his protagonist and fails to bolster the story with interesting characters. Rukmini Vasanth plays the typical commercial cinema female lead, who is impressed by the protagonist’s noble ways but has nothing more to add to the story.

The film finds its grip with a rousing interval block. Bhairathi Ranagal becomes a feast for fans as we witness Shivarajkumar roll back years, with his vintage performance blending beautifully with his arresting screen presence. The punch dialogues are fresh and suit Ranagal’s all-conquering reputation.

But beyond the fan service, Bhairathi Ranagal lacks the depth of Mufti. In that film, Narthan brilliantly balanced two important characters (essayed by Srii Murali and Shivarajkumar) and scripted an engaging crime saga with meaty conflicts.

The prequel takes the usual route, involving tedious themes such as illegal mining and land scams. The underwhelming climax involving a toothless villain (Rahul Bose) leaves you with nothingness.

However, thanks to its high moments, Bhairathi Ranagal is a film made for the big screen. Narthan plays to the strengths of Shivarajkumar and fans have enough reasons to rejoice.

Bhairathi Ranagal is currently running in theatres

