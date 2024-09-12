ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bhageera’, starring Srii Murali and produced by Hombale Films, gets a release date

Published - September 12, 2024 12:00 pm IST

‘Bhageera’, starring Srii Murali and produced by Hombale Films, is an action drama written by director Prashanth Neel of ‘KGF’ and ‘Salaar’ fame

The Hindu Bureau

Srii Murali in ‘Bhageera’. | Photo Credit: Hombale Films/YouTube

The makers of Bhageera have announced the film’s release date. The action drama, starring Srii Murali, will hit the screens on October 31, 2024.

‘Bagheera’ teaser: Srii Murali’s film hints at an action drama with a vigilante hero

Bhageera is directed by Dr Suri while the film is written by director Prashanth Neel of KGF and Salaar fame. The movie is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

Rukmini Vasanth of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A and Side B) fame is the female lead while Prakash Raj is set to play an important role. In December 2023, The makers had released the film’s teaser, which showed Murali in a cop avatar. The actor is also seen in a mask as a vigilante, taking on the evil forces like a superhero.

ALSO READ:Rukmini Vasanth eyes a versatile journey in Kannada cinema

Murali was injured multiple times during the shoot of the film. Dr Suri is known for directing Lucky, the romantic comedy starring Yash and Ramya. AJ Shetty is the cinematographer of Bagheera while Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer. The art direction is from Ravi Santhehaklu, and Pranav Sri Prasad is the editor.

