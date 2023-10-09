ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ trailer: Balakrishna says ‘I Don’t Care’ to his trolls

October 09, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

Also starring Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sreeleela, the film is set to release in theatres on October 19

The Hindu Bureau

Balakrishna in a still from ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ | Photo Credit: Junglee Music Telugu/YouTube

The trailer of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film Bhagavanth Kesari, directed by Anil Ravipudi, was unveiled by the makers on Sunday.

Almost three minutes in length, the trailer begins with Bhagavanth (Balakrishna) training his niece (played by Sreeleela), to much resistance from her, to join the army. But Bhagavanth is relentless and he vows to make her “ as strong as a lioness.” Things take a turn when Arjun Rampal’s antagonist character enters the scene and Bhagavanth has to step up to protect his family and send goons flying in typical Balayya fashion.

ALSO READ
‘Veera Simha Reddy’ movie review: Balakrishna misspent on a mind-numbing template

The trailer of Bhagavanth Kesari has everything one would expect from a Balakrishna actioner and some more. To much delight, the star also replies to trolls in style towards the end of the trailer.

Starring Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead, the film has music composed by Thaman S. Tammi Raju is the editor while C Ram Prasad has served as the cinematographer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ set to release in two parts

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens, Bhagavanth Kesari is set to hit screens on October 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US