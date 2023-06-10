‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ teaser: Anil Ravipudi plays to Balakrishna’s strengths

June 10, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

The teaser of Bhagavanth Kesari, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 108th film, was unveiled earlier on Saturday to coincide with the actor’s birthday amid much fanfare at the Brahmaramba theatre in Hyderabad. The Telugu film brings together director Anil Ravipudi, who is known for his comedy-laced masala entertainers, and Balakrishna, together for the first time.

The one-minute 20-second teaser is a Balakrishna fest all the way, tailor-made for his massive fan base. The leading women, Kajal Aggarwal and Sree Leela are conspicuous by their absence in the teaser.

Arjun Rampal makes his Telugu debut as an antagonist and the teaser shows the actor earning the wrath of Balakrishna who speaks his trademark ‘punch’ dialogues, this time in Hindi as well as Telangana-laced Telugu. “Adavi bidda, Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari. Ee peru chana yellu yaaduntadhi,” he roars.

S. Thaman amps up the background score yet again for Balakrishna, keeping with the mood of the visuals in the teaser.

Bhagavanth Kesari is scheduled to release during Dasara.