‘Bhaagamathie’ pirated 1,921,160 times

Germany-based company Tecxipio, which has been keeping tabs on movies downloaded and shared via P2P (peer to peer) networks since 2012, has unveiled the list of most pirated Telugu films of the first half of this year, and has shared its data with The Hindu.

Leading the pack is Anushka Shetty starrer Bhaagamathie, directed by Ashok, which released in January. The film has been downloaded and shared 1.9million (1,921,160) times since its release, despite all the efforts made by the industry to curb piracy.

The blockbuster Rangasthalam, directed by Sukumar and starring Ram Charan and Samantha, follows in the second position with 1,613,404 P2P downloads and shares.

Here are the other films in the top 10. The numbers refer to P2P file shares:

3. Bharat Ane Nenu: 1,613,404

4. Mahanati: 1,499,064

5. Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India: 1,260,708

6. Tholi Prema: 1,007,922

7. Chalo: 842,475

8. Agnyaathavaasi -Prince in Exile: 828,684

9. Jai Simha: 810,964

10. Touch Chesi Chudu: 767,875

