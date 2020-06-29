Beyonce to release visual album ‘Black Is King’ inspired by ‘The Lion King’

Disney Plus will be releasing new visual album Black Is King, written, directed and executive produced by pop star Beyonce, on July 31. The visual album is inspired by The Lion King and will release just after the one-year anniversary of the theatrical release of Disney’s live-action remake of the 1994 animated classic, reported Variety.

Beyonce had voiced lioness Nala in the 2019 movie.

Based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, which also came out last year in conjunction with the remake, the visual album features artistes like Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Jessie Reyez, Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Busiswa and Salatiel.

“Black Is King is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future,” Disney and Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment said in a statement.

Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence, the statement further read.

The visual album has been in production for a year.