Between the Angry Young Man and the Patriarch, the several Bachchans we lost

As Big B is awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award, I am reminded of one of my earliest interviews. It was with Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the veteran filmmaker, and he spoke, among other things, of his much adored film Anand, and how it belonged as much to the ‘supporting actor’ Amitabh Bachchan as it did to Rajesh Khanna, who walked away with the plaudits for his titular role as the happy-go-lucky patient of lymphosarcoma.

For Mukherjee, the crux of the film was in the climax, held together by Bachchan, where he breathed life into one of Hindi cinema’s most memorable death scenes. The rendition in his reverberating baritone of the poem Maut tu ek kavita hai; his indignant outburst at the lifeless Anand, “Chhe mahine se tumhari bak bak sun raha hoon”; and that final declaration on the eternity of Anand’s spirit, “Anand mara nahin, Anand marte nahin”. It was as oncologist Bhaskar Babu Moshai Banerjee that Bachchan became the audience’s ally and a participant in their grief.

Years later, screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar called Bachchan by the same name — Bhashkor Banerjee — when he played the eccentric, hypochondriac Bengali father in Piku.

Looking back, Bhaskar perhaps encapsulated all that has made Bachchan stand apart as a performer — the stately bearing, the innate dignity, a literary disposition, the inward gaze, a fiery intensity, the internalised angst; the anguished eyes and rich voice.

Larger than life

Just a few years after Anand, Salim-Javed harnessed these qualities to create Inspector Vijay Khanna of Zanjeer and Vijay Verma of Deewaar. Everyman Vijay carries on, even today, way past the cult apogee Vijay Deenanath Chauhan of Agneepath — he is reportedly Vijay in Nagraj Manjule’s upcoming Jhund too. Vijay became the embodiment of the internal conflict of Bhaskar magnified to encompass the larger social discontent and unrest, defiance and resistance of the times. The Angry Young Man was constructed.

But the larger-than-life persona fell victim to his own success, often lapsing into lumpenisation and violence in the films of the 80s. As it happens to star-actors, characters started leaving Bachchan, and the star image of the vigilante became a cross he had to bear above all else.

By becoming the representative of the marginalised, Bachchan was celebrated and mythologised by the masses in a manner few other heroes have. But it also pushed the other, more unassuming Bachchans into the margins.

In the tumult of blockbuster entertainers such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Mr. Natwarlal, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Dostana; romances like Kabhi Kabhie and Silsila; the jaded avatar of Jaadugar, Major Saab, Mard and Toofan; and finally the patriarch of later films such as Baghban, Black, Piku and Pink, the other, discreet personas of Bachchan got entirely lost. Few would acknowledge the callow, awkward Bachchan of middling thrillers like Bombay To Goa, Gehri Chaal, Benaam, Majboor and Parwana. The nonchalant English professor forced to teach Botany to his beloved in Chupke Chupke deserves more glory than is bestowed on him.

The many men

For the generations that have grown up on him, there is always a ‘preferred’ Bachchan. For me, the choices are many: the man who brought alive the turmoil of paternal denial and betrayal in Trishul, or the one who couldn’t emerge from his father’s shadow in Shakti. The man who fought the ghosts of the past in Kaala Patthar, or the laconic man of wry wit and introverted love in Sholay or the manipulative trader of Saudagar.

All these characters have something in common. They are not the invincible supermen that the Bachchan persona mutated into over time. Their intensity is underlined with vulnerability. And no other director channelled it as well as Mukherjee. Bachchan pointed out in a tribute to Mukherjee in BBC News South Asia: “The largest number of films that I did with one director was with Hrishikesh Mukherjee. It’s a fallacy that it’s Prakash Mehra and Manmohan Desai.”

These also constituted arguably his best work. “I will have to admit that most of the interesting characters that I played have been in films that were made by him — be it Anand or Mili or Chupke Chupke or Bemisal or Namak Haram or Jurmana. They were all exceptionally well-etched... the greatest opportunity to perform for me has been in his films... it is difficult to pick one character and say that’s the best — there was Anand and Abhimaan, Mili too — all of them unbelievable moments in film-making,” he said in the tribute.

Mukherjee kept reinventing Bachchan, while keeping his intensity and vulnerability intact. The characters remained close to reality, the situations and relationships genuine, the performances honest and straight. Be it the drunkard with a dark past, fighting his inner demons in Mili or the doctor with a conscience in Bemisal. Whether the singer drawn away from law into the sensuousness of music in Alaap, or the loving and jealous husband in Abhimaan, Bachchan traversed the emotional graph with seeming ease. He didn’t fight shy of characters with a negative streak either, be it the capitalist slayer of workers in Namak Haraam or the person who resorts to deception for the sake of love in Jurmana.

There once was this unadorned, transparent, yet many-layered Bachchan. It is time to reclaim him, at least in our shared memories as the 76-year-old is honoured for a lifetime’s work in cinema.