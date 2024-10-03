GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Better Man’ trailer: Pop sensation Robbie Williams is a CGI monkey in this biopic

Directed by Michael Gracey, the film is set to release in select theatres in the US on December 25, before a wider release on January 17

Published - October 03, 2024 01:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Better Man’

A still from ‘Better Man’ | Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) unveiled the trailer of Better Man, the upcoming musical biopic of popular British singer Robbie Williams.

Directed by The Greatest Showman-maker Michael Gracey, the film is set to release in select theatres in the US on December 25, before a wider release on January 17.

Robbie Williams relives his highs and lows in new Netflix show

In a rather intriguing turn of events, the film shows Robbie Williams as a CGI monkey. “I am one of the biggest pop stars in the world. But I have always seen myself a little less...evolved,” he says in the trailer, as we see a trippy journey of how a boy grew up to become one of the greatest superstars in the world of pop music.

Better Man is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), the film is uniquely told from Robbie’s perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit. It follows Robbie’s journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist – all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring,” reads the official plotline of the film.

Martin Scorsese’s Jesus and Sinatra biopics postponed indefinitely

Featuring Jonno Davies as the monkey version of the singer, the film also stars Steve Pemberton, Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno, Alison Steadman, Kate Mulvaney, Frazer Hadfield, Tom Budge and Anthony Hayes. Written by Gracey, Simon Gleeson and Oliver Cole, Better Man is produced by Paul Currie, Michael Gracey, Coco Xiaolu Ma, Jules Daly, and Craig McMahon.

Watch the trailer here:

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / biographic films

