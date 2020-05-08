‘Betaal’ trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix series pits a zombie army against the Indian police

After releasing the first look, Netflix has now come out with the first trailer for Betaal, its next original series from India from Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment production house.

Here’s the official synopsis of Betaal: “A remote village becomes the theatre of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed. With Indian police pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict.”

Betaal stars actors Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Manjiri Pupala, and Syna Anand.

The series’ showrunner is Patrick Graham, who earlier helmed horror miniseries Ghoul for Netflix.

In a statement, Graham said: “After Ghoul, I wanted to create a different kind of horror series, which was more action packed and accessible. The concept of a cursed mountain containing an ancient spirit takes inspiration from Indian mythology, and it's about time we saw some zombie redcoats in popular fiction. The series weaves its own ghost story to give backing to the action and suspense that then follows.”

He added, “Netflix has always been supportive and nurturing towards creativity and I love working with them. I hope there is enough horror, suspense, shocks and, above all, strong characters to keep the audience hooked right up until the very end. You can expect some blood, some guts, and a lot of drama and emotion that should provide an exciting binge-session for everyone at home.”