ADVERTISEMENT

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan to have cameo in Salman Khan-led 'Tiger 3'?

November 04, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

According to industry sources, Hrithik Roshan as Kabir will join Salman Khan’s Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in the latest entry in the YRF spyverse

ANI

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan is set to return to the big screen with Tiger 3. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the action film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

After Salman’s appearance in the action film Pathaan earlier this year, several reports suggested that superstar Shah Rukh Khan might have a cameo in Tiger 3. And now, if sources are to be believed, Hrithik Roshan aka Kabir from the 2021 film War will also appear in Tiger 3.

ALSO READ
‘Tiger 3’ trailer: Superspy Salman Khan on a ‘personal’ mission, has to choose between family and country

An industry informer said, "Aditya Chopra has set the wheels in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF Spy Universe! No one knows this but along with Pathaan, Kabir too will make his appearance in Tiger 3! A handful of people know how Adi is visualising Kabir in Tiger 3 and this information is being kept under wraps to be only revealed when Tiger 3 releases in theatres on Nov 12th!"

Producer Aditya Chopra is building the YRF spy universe and Tiger 3, starring Salman and Katrina, is the next big one. Salman Khan as Tiger in Ek Tha Tiger (2012) silently put the plan in motion to create slick super-spies in a shared universe. It was Ek Tha Tiger and 2017’s Tiger Zinda Hai’s success that cemented Chopra’s belief in incorporating two more larger-than-life agents — Hrithik Roshan as Kabir War and Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan — into his ambitious plans.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ to follow events of ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’, new poster out

Tiger 3 is releasing in cinemas on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, YRF has also announced War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR in the lead roles. War 2 will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US