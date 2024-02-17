GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Berlinale 2024 | Sebastian Stan: Wearing prosthetics for ‘Different Man’ was ‘eye opening’

The movie follows Edward, played by Stan, who is offered a chance to take part in a drug trial to remove his facial disfigurement, only to fall into the chasm that opens when outward appearances change faster than someone's self-identity can keep pace with

February 17, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

Reuters
Cast member Sebastian Stan from the movie ‘A Different Man’ poses on the day of its screening at the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2024

Cast member Sebastian Stan from the movie ‘A Different Man’ poses on the day of its screening at the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANNEGRET HILSE

Wearing facial prosthetics in public was key for Sebastian Stan, with superhero movie good looks, to get a better grasp of his character Edward's shifting identity in art house powerhouse A24's latest dark-yet-witty thriller "A Different Man."

Edward, played by Stan, is offered a chance to take part in a drug trial to remove his facial disfigurement, only to fall into the chasm that opens when outward appearances change faster than someone's self-identity can keep pace with.

ALSO READ
Sebastian Stan on the ‘Pam & Tommy’ phenomenon

"Getting to walk out there a little bit in the world and just even remotely trying to experience what, you know, might be an everyday experience for somebody was very eye-opening," Stan said at the Berlin Film Festival, where the Aaron Schimberg-directed feature is competing for the top prize.

Writer and director Aaron Schimberg and cast members Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson and Sebastian Stan attend a photocall to promote the movie 'A Different Man' at the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2024. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben

Writer and director Aaron Schimberg and cast members Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson and Sebastian Stan attend a photocall to promote the movie 'A Different Man' at the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2024. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben | Photo Credit: NADJA WOHLLEBEN

Adam Pearson, known for "Under the Skin," plays an actor who finds success without having to transform himself, while Renate Reinsve of "The Worst Person in the World" is Edward's neighbour in her first English-language role.

Pearson, who has neurofibromatosis, said that the film let him show his truer self than in his other film with director Schimberg, "Chained for Life."

"He wanted to give me a chance to sort of like flex a little bit and play something different that was more gregarious, outgoing and confident, which is a lot more like who I am out in the real world," Pearson said.

ALSO READ
Berlinale 2024 | Manoj Bajpayee part of India Pavilion inauguration at festival, set to premiere ‘The Fable’

Stan, best known for "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," said that he has sought out more meaningful projects and directors who allow him to push himself, which he found with "A Different Man."

"This particular subject matter isn't something that's actually gotten a lot of light, you know, in terms of disability, disfigurement and how we perceive it," said Stan.

"I think this just offers a conversation, at least, and an awareness that hasn't been there before," he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.