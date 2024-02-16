GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Berlinale 2024 | Manoj Bajpayee part of India Pavilion inauguration at festival, set to premiere ‘The Fable’

Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Fable’, directed by Raam Reddy, is all set to premiere in one of the key competitive sections of the Berlinale

February 16, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST

ANI
Manoj Bajpayee was part of the inaugural ceremony at the India Pavilion in Berlin

India's Ambassador to Germany Harish Parvathaneni inaugurated the India Pavilion at the 2024 Berlinale. Present alongside were actor Manoj Bajpayee, Director of the European Film Market, Dennis Ruh and Director of the Tagore Centre Trisha Saklecha.

Taking to X, Bajpayee shared a few pictures from the event and wrote, "Honored to be part of the inaugural ceremony at the India Pavilion in Berlin alongside H.E. Mr. Parvathaneni Harish, Ambassador of India to Germany, fostering cultural exchange and cinematic collaborations."

The Embassy of India in Berlin, Germany wrote on X, "#AmbHarishParvathaneni inaugurated the India pavilion at the @berlinale Film Festival 2024. Those present at the event included Mr @BajpayeeManoj and Mr Dennis Ruh, Director @efm_berlinale and other Indian film industry professionals."

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Fable', directed by Raam Reddy, is all set to premiere in one of the key competitive sections of the Berlinale. This is only the second Indian film in the previous 30 years to premiere in one of Berlinale's important competitive sections.

Bajpayee earlier shared, "Joining the cast of 'The Fable' has been a remarkable experience. Working with a creative mind like Raam Reddy and participating in an A-festival backed by an international production house for the first time has been incredibly inspiring. Our film's presence at Berlinale signifies the global reach and artistic calibre of Indian storytelling."

Raam Reddy, the film's writer and director, said 'The Fable' is not just a film but "an unadulterated piece of my soul". "I feel fortunate for many things: being able to collaborate with Manojji's brilliance and such a wonderful cast, premiering in a competitive section of Berlinale, and having global backing for the film.But most importantly, for the opportunity to tell this story exactly as I envisioned."

The film is backed by veteran producer Sunmim Park.It also features Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, and Tillotama Shome, along with debutant Hiral Sidhu and child actor Awan Pookot. The 74th Berlinale will run from February 15 to February 24.

