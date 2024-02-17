ADVERTISEMENT

Berlinale 2024 | ‘La Cocina’ finds love and loneliness in New York kitchen

February 17, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

The Mexican-U.S. drama, one of 20 films competing for the festival's Golden Bear top prize, is designed to show the fate of migrants, who, far from reaching a promised land after long and perilous journeys, often continued to live in a state of suspension

Reuters

Film director Alonso Ruizpalacios poses at the photocall of the film ‘La Cocina’ (Competition section) at the Berlinale | Photo Credit: Gerald Matzka

Director Alonso Ruizpalacios dug deep into his past to make "La Cocina", a frenetic look at the lives, loves and chaos surrounding the migrants who work in a restaurant on New York City's Times Square.

The Mexican-U.S. drama, one of 20 films competing for the festival's Golden Bear top prize, was, he said, designed to show the fate of migrants, who, far from reaching a promised land after long and perilous journeys, often continued to live in a state of suspension.

The film documents, in a washed-out black-and-white that makes sumptuous delicacies look like ash, the story of a single midday service.

ALSO READ
Berlinale 2024 | Manoj Bajpayee part of India Pavilion inauguration at festival, set to premiere ‘The Fable’

A 10-minute shot, filmed over a week, tracks the intricate dance of cooks and servers, Mexican, Moroccan, Ecuadorian and even American, as, laughing and rowing in a dozen languages, they turn chaos into lunch.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"When I was a student, I worked in a Rainforest Cafe place, which is a very un-food-porn restaurant," Ruizpalacios said. "I was more drawn to that, the collective experience...a band of brothers, but as soon as the rush starts, it's everyone for himself."

Producer Ramiro Ruiz, cast members Anna Diaz, Rooney Mara, Raul Briones and director Alonso Ruizpalacios attend a photocall to promote the movie ‘La Cocina’ | Photo Credit: NADJA WOHLLEBEN

The staff work magic, but live in deep insecurity, with the threat of deportation hanging over them - a weakness the restaurant shamelessly exploits.

"I saw in it an opportunity to portray the loneliness of the migrant," said Anna Diaz, who portrayed. 19-year-old Estela, a cook newly arrived from Mexico, blinking back tears.

"I get like this because my mother left her country years ago and is living in a country where she doesn't know the language."

Insecurity breeds bravado and toxic masculinity as the disenfranchised workers strive to assert any form of control they have via stolen kisses with co-workers they alternately idolise and belittle.

ALSO READ
Berlinale 2024 | Cillian Murphy shoulders a society’s shame in festival opener ‘Small Things Like These’

For Raul Briones Carmona, the testosterone-fueled role of Pedro, a prodigal cook with little emotional control, was the first they had played since transitioning to non-binary.

"For the first time I was faced with the construction of a man, Pedro, who ends up in a catastrophe and a tragedy for not stopping himself, simply to say 'I'm sad, I need to go home, perhaps I should stop and get out of that kitchen'."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US