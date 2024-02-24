ADVERTISEMENT

Berlinale 2024 | Korea’s wildly successful ‘Roundup’ series seeks wider audience at Berlinale

February 24, 2024 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

The film, which follows the rough-and-tumble detective Ma Seok-do as he takes down an illegal online gambling ring, joins a long list of South Korean films that have made their way to Western audience following the 2019 smash-hit ‘Parasite’

Reuters

Don Lee attends the ‘Beom-Joe-do-si 4’ (The Roundup: Punishment) premiere during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 23, 2024 in Berlin, Germany | Photo Credit: ANDREAS RENTZ

One of South Korea’s most popular crime action movie series is hoping to make the leap to international success at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday, where its fourth iteration, “The Roundup: Punishment”, will celebrate its world premiere.

The film, which follows the rough-and-tumble detective Ma Seok-do as he takes down an illegal online gambling ring, joins a long list of South Korean films that have made their way to Western audience following the 2019 smash-hit "Parasite".

ALSO READ
Berlinale 2024 | Martin Scorsese ponders switch from gangsters to Jesus

"Eternals" and "Train to Busan's" Don Lee, who plays the detective and gets a story by credit, said that there were plans to develop the franchise gradually.

"I'm planning up to the eighth sequel currently," he said, with the goal being to show the evolution of his character with every case he takes on, to become wiser and more experienced.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"We also want the action to evolve and change little by little in the movies, and you will be able to see that in the fourth sequel," added Lee.

From left, Actors Park Ji-hwan, Don Lee, Kim Moo-yul and Lee Dong-hwi clench their fists as they pose during the photocall of their film ‘Beom-Joe-Do-Si 4’ (The Roundup: Punishment, Berlinale Special Gala) at the Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany | Photo Credit: SOEREN STACHE

Heo Myeong-Haeng, who was the film series' stunt coordinator before turning to directing, said that he felt some pressure but was comforted by the high calibre of the cast and the script.

"It of course contains the same fun and action elements as the previous films. What's different is that we have new villains, and they have very good chemistry," he told Reuters.

The Crime City series began with "The Outlaws" in 2017, one of Korea's highest-grossing R-rated films, followed by "The Roundup" in 2022 and "The Roundup: No Way Out" in 2023.

ALSO READ
Berlinale 2024 | Anna Ben, Soori’s ‘Kottukkaali’ premieres at fest

Actor Kim Moo-Yul, who plays the villain Baek Chang-gi, said that Heo's background gave him confidence for the action scenes.

"The action was pretty difficult to shoot, but his experience made them easier and everything went really smoothly," said Kim, who added that he did a lot of physical preparation for the role of an ex-special forces killer.

"I did a lot exercising with a dagger," he recalled.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US