HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Berlinale 2023: ‘Green Night’ marks Chinese star Fan Bingbing’s return to cinema

Fan Bingbing said that had been difficult to restart her career after the lengthy break

February 24, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - BERLIN

Reuters
Fan Bingbing attends a news conference during the promotion of ‘Green Night’ at the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin.

Fan Bingbing attends a news conference during the promotion of ‘Green Night’ at the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Fan Bingbing, one of China's biggest film stars, strode onto the Berlinale red carpet on February 23, marking her return to cinema following a five-year pause.

Her reappearance also spotlighted the return of Chinese-language film to the international stage, as mainland China and Hong Kong have eased zero-COVID policies, allowing for international travel.

Fan disappeared from public view in 2018, prompting international speculation about her whereabouts, before Chinese authorities handed her a 883 million yuan ($129 million) fine for tax evasion months later.

Her role in Green Night — a racy thriller by Chinese director Han Shuai set in the crime-infested underworld of Seoul, South Korea — brings that chapter to a close, Fan told journalists ahead of the premiere.

“Thanks to my friends from all over the world,” she said. “Everyone’s life has its ups and downs. It can be very difficult and hard work at times, but you actually learn a lot of things in the process. Everything is fine now.”

The actor added it had been difficult to restart her career after the lengthy break.

“The biggest challenge is that I haven’t acted for five years,” she said. “I always wanted to find a story, a script, a character that would resonate with my state of mind.”

Featuring both Mandarin and Korean dialogue, the film is one of several from China and Hong Kong receiving world premieres at the Berlinale. Two of those films are competing for the coveted Golden Bear award.

Beijing and Hong Kong both employed targeted lockdowns, mass testing and quarantines as part of zero-COVID policies near the start of the pandemic, before easing restrictions towards the end of last year as anti-COVID protests swept the mainland.

In Green Night, Fan plays the role of Jin Xia, a Chinese immigrant working as a security guard at Seoul airport.

There, she encounters the Green-Haired Woman, a mysterious and rebellious drug trafficker played by Lee Joo Young, who leads her on a journey through Seoul's gritty underworld.

The duo pursue one another through neon-lit backstreets, glow-in-the-dark bowling alleys and grubby eateries, evading dangerous drug barons and murdering Xia's abusive husband, before embarking on a passionate lesbian affair that ends in heartbreak.

Chinese cinema is showing signs of thriving in Berlin, Fan said. “Chinese films taking their place on the world stage and that’s very exciting for cinema and for me too.”

Related Topics

World cinema / film festival

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.