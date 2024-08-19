‘Berlin’: Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh’s spy-thriller to release directly on OTT

Actor Aparshakti Khurana’s much-anticipated spy-thriller, Berlin, is all set to release directly on ZEE5, the makers announced today (August 19). Directed by Atul Sabharwal, Berlin also features Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, Anupriya Goenka, and Kabir Bedi.

As per the information shared by the team of ZEE5, Berlin “takes viewers into the icy winters of the 1990s in Delhi, where a silent storm of espionage is brewing.” The story revolves around three main characters whose lives are about to collide in unexpected ways. Ishwak Singh will be seen in an unusual yet challenging role—a deaf-mute young man accused of being a foreign spy.

Aparshakti Khurana, stepping out of his comfort zone, will be seen as a sign language expert tasked with unlocking the secrets hidden in silence. Anupriya Goenka adds fuel to the fire as an enigmatic agent, her true loyalties shrouded in mystery. Rahul Bose will be seen as an intelligence officer, “fighting not just external threats but also the shadows within his agency.”

On what the audience can expect from the film, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5, expressed, “We are excited to introduce Berlin to our platform, aligning with our strategy of curating quality content that resonates with diverse audience segments. This movie is an addition to ZEE5’s extensive library, reflecting our ongoing commitment to delivering compelling narratives that push the boundaries of storytelling. Berlin, with its stellar cast, complex plot, and a first-of-its-kind narrative with the backdrop of 1990s Delhi, has garnered critical acclaim at international film festivals. We are confident it will set a new benchmark in the espionage genre for the Indian streaming market.”

Filmmaker Atul Sabharwal also opened up about directing Berlin. “With Berlin, we’ve created a spy thriller that is sure to keep the audiences on the edge of their couches. The on-screen chemistry between Aparshakti and Ishwak is nothing short of electric—it’s a treat that I believe viewers will thoroughly enjoy. Having the opportunity to collaborate with such versatile stars, alongside our visionary producers and the platform giant ZEE5, is any filmmaker’s dream. We’ve poured our hearts and souls into this project, and I’m optimistic it will strike a chord with viewers. The entire team is excited and eagerly looking forward to the premiere. Berlin is our labor of love that we can’t wait to share with the world.”

Berlin has had its screening at several film festivals in the past, notably premiering at the Indian International Film Festival of Melbourne.

