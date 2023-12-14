GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Benny Safdie to direct Dwayne Johnson-starrer ‘The Smashing Machine’

Johnson will play MMA and UFC champion Mark Kerr in the movie, which will chronicle his story from the no-holds-barred era of the UFC

December 14, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

PTI
Benny Safdie, Dwayne Johnson

Benny Safdie, Dwayne Johnson

Actor-filmmaker Benny Safdie is set to make his solo directorial debut with The Smashing Machine, an upcoming movie headlined by Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson.

ALSO READ
Jaume Collet-Serra to direct a film starring Emily Blunt on detective Kate Warne

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Johnson will play MMA and UFC champion Mark Kerr in the movie, which is backed by studio A24.

The drama movie will chronicle the story of Kerr from the no-holds-barred era of the UFC at the peak of his career. He struggles with addiction, winning, love and friendship in the year 2000.

Kerr, an American former wrestler and MMA icon, was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion and World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner. Over the course of his career, he won over two dozen MMA titles.

ALSO READ
Former WWE Champion Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt passes away at 36

Safdie rose to fame with his brother Josh as the co-director of critically-acclaimed movies Uncut Gems and Good Time. As an actor, he has starred in Pieces of a Woman, Licorice Pizza and Oppenheimer.

He will write and direct The Smashing Machine, which will be produced by Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions. Safdie will also produce through Out for the Count banner, alongside Eli Bush and David Koplan.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.