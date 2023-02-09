February 09, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

Set in New York City, Apple TV+’s latest con-drama Sharper, directed by Golden Globe, Emmy and BAFTA-winning British film and television director Benjamin Caron, features the likes of Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith (known for starring in movies like All The Bright Places and Detective Pikachu) and Briana Middleton, who according to Benjamin, is a star in the making.

To Justice Smith, who plays the role of Tom in the film, the character-driven narrative of Sharper is what makes the film special in an age when the industry is rife with satire of the rich. “It is a perspective-based film. Like in life, there are no clear antagonists or protagonists, everyone has their motivations and justifications for their actions,” the actor says.

“ Sharper stands out from the rest because it is a really good film… I think I have to say that because I made it,” jokes Benjamin but he continues, “I think it is smart, funny, sexy, character-driven and original. I loved it because it is a devious comic thriller about sexual politics, trust, and betrayal. It has twists and turns, and is built like a poker game where stakes get higher and higher.”

Benjamin, who has directed award-winning shows like The Crown and Sherlock, is making his feature debut with Sharper. He notes that with the landscape of television and cinema changing in the modern day, it has become easier to shift between the two mediums: “The same artists are directing, writing, and acting in both the mediums, and I think that is brilliant.”

“Sebastian Stan is unpredictable and that is what you want from actors; you never know where he’s going to go and what he’s going to do. He vibrates on the screen,” Benjamin says brimming with adulation. Briana, who shares a few scenes with Sebastian, says that the actor was very supportive, “I learned a lot from working with Sebastian. He was very giving and caring towards me.”

Benjamin also credits Julianne Moore as the reason behind his involvement in the project. “Julianne Moore is box-office. She is one of the best actors working today. She’s our fierce leader and a major reason why a lot of the cast (and I) came on board,” he shares.

The filmmaker shares a long-standing relationship with John Lithgow, who plays the role of Richard Hobbes — a personification of New York’s wealthy, since their time on The Crown. “I am glad he is in my first film.”

He adds, “Justice Smith is a sweetheart. He is such a glorious actor who melts your heart, and he is vulnerable and honest. Meanwhile, Briana Middleton is a name that everyone is going to know. She is a star in the making and I am excited this is the beginning of her career.”

The feeling is mutual with Justice and Briana as they cannot stop admiring Ben’s talent and the dynamic he shares with the actors. “Ben is incredible; he is very passionate, lively and excited about the work. During rehearsals, he wanted us to experiment and explore our characters. He was process-oriented and I love working with people who are all about the story,” chips in Justice.

Talking about their roles, both the actors claim to have prioritised presence over preparation. “I knew I was working with such powerhouses that I would not have to do much; I just had to react to what I was being given,” adds Justice whose character owns a bookstore in the movie. “I did try reading Jane Eyre and Anna Karenina for my role, but I only got through half of Anna...,” he grins.

Set in New York City, the cityscape plays a huge role in the film and this has allowed Benjamin to explore the feel and look of the character-driven 70s films he loves like The Thomas Crown Affair and Colour of Money. “I am English, so I have an outsider’s sensibility of a story about people trying to enter into and pass through difficult worlds, and I thought that worked for me as a filmmaker,” he says.

Justice agrees with the sentiment, “The beating heart of New York is so evident in the film. We worked off the energy of the city and Ben did such a good job of capturing that,” the actor adds, signing off saying that he has never had a bad experience in the city.

Sharper premieres February 17 on Apple TV+